WENTZVILLE, Mo. – Part of I-70 will be closed overnight this weekend in Wentzville, weather permitting.

The closures overnight Friday and again overnight on Saturday is to install bridge girders at a new interchange.

Plans have been in the works for years on David Hoekel Parkway. It will connect Highway 61 with I-70.

Westbound traffic will detour onto the new exit ramps. Eastbound traffic will use Veterans Memorial Parkway.