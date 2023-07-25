CREVE COEUR, Mo. – A brief power outage occurred at Mercy Hospital in Creve Coeur on Tuesday night. Power crews were seen along Ballas Road, just east of the hospital. The outage occurred at 9:23 p.m., and police and EMS were notified.

A spokesperson for Mercy released the following statement:

“During maintenance by Ameren to a power line supplying Mercy Hospital St. Louis, there was an unexpected loss of power impacting both our main power supply and the backup supply. During this brief 5-10 minute loss of power, our co-workers activated the emergency plan to continue providing care to our patients. Power has been restored, and we’re working to verify all systems are online, so we can quickly resume normal operations.”