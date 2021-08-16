Bring 5 school supply items to Six Flags and receive a reduced-price ticket

EUREKA, Mo. – Six Flags St. Louis kicks off its 12th annual Back-To-School Supply Drive Monday to benefit area school children.

Guests who bring five school supplies items from KidSmart’s most needed items list will receive a coupon valid for a one-day general admission ticket for $19.99. The items on that list include pencils, pens, glue, loose notebook paper, markers, and crayons. All items must be unopened.

Donations can be made at the front fountain until 12:00 p.m. daily. After that, they can be dropped off at Guest Relations.

The drive runs from August 16 through August 20.

