ST. LOUIS – With the dog days of summer in full swing, the St. Louis Wheel is offering a rare opportunity to bring your dog on a Ferris wheel ride.

Union Station will host an event called “Dog Day on the St. Louis Wheel” next week. Pet owners can bring their furry friends on a ride from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 28.

The dog rides were initially scheduled to take place Thursday, but the event has been pushed back due to the ongoing heat wave.

Monday will mark the second time that the St. Louis Wheel has allowed dogs on their rides, also offering the opportunity last March. This year’s event comes in celebration of National Dog Month.

Organizers plan to set up water bowls for pets near the wheel. All dogs will be required to enter and exit the wheel, plus walk around the Union Station plaza grounds, on a leash.

Anyone looking to ride with their dog will need to purchase a general ride ticket. For more information on the upcoming event and tickets, click here.