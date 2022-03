ST. LOUIS – Wednesday is National Puppy Day and the St. Louis Wheel at Union Station is inviting you to bring your pups on a ride!

The dogs ride free with a ticketed owner. They will also get a treat from Purina. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

St. Louis Union Station said on their Facebook page that “This is a once-a-year opportunity and will be yip-yapping fun! Every puppy will also receive a dog treat sponsored by Purina!”