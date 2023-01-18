British singer Seal performs on the stage during his concert in Kiev, Ukraine, Friday, Nov. 23, 2012. (AP Photo/Leonid Naidiouk)

ST. LOUIS – Grammy-award winner and British pop singer Seal is coming to St. Louis this spring.

Seal will perform at Stifel Theatre on May 26. He will be joined by a new wave band known as “The Buggles.”

The St. Louis show is one of 25 stops through his 30th anniversary tour, which clelebrates his first two albums self-titled “Seal” (1991) and “Seal II” (1994). The tour runs from April 25-June 12. Organizers say Seal is expected to perform two records in their entirety for the first time.

Tickets for the show go on sale Jan. 27 via Ticketmaster. There is also a pre-sale on Jan. 26.