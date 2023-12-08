ST. LOUIS — Former Basketball Wives star Brittish Williams, 33, is asking for a 30-day delay in surrendering to authorities. A judge sentenced her to a four-year prison sentence in October. She is supposed to turn herself in on December 11.

A court document states that she is the sole caregiver for her 5-year-old daughter. Her mother will be taking care of the child while Williams is incarcerated. Her lawyer says that Williams needs to be there for her daughter during the transition. She also wants to spend the Christmas holiday together.

Williams pled guilty this summer to 15 felonies involving Social Security misuse, false IRS statements, and wire fraud. She also has to repay $564,069 from her various schemes.

From 2017-2019, she hid income and faked dependents to dodge taxes. Stealing Social Security numbers, she caused financial losses by opening unauthorized accounts. Williams made fake bank accounts using stolen identities, depositing checks without victims knowing.

Admitting to nine fraudulent loan applications, she diverted $144,400 for personal use. Pocketing $52,647 from PPP loans, she made false COVID-19 relief claims for large payouts.

Submitting fake medical bills got her $139,479. Since her 2021 indictment, she didn’t file tax returns, claiming “exempt” at her $90,000 job, leading to her departure.