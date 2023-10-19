ST. LOUIS – A former Basketball Wives reality TV star and St. Louis radio personality, Brittish “Cierrah” Williams, is set to be sentenced.

Williams, 33, originally from St. Louis, gained recognition for her appearances on the reality television show “Basketball Wives LA.” She made her debut in season three, which aired on February 17, 2014. She also appeared in the most recent season, which aired earlier this year.

She was previously engaged to Lorenzo Gordon, but their relationship ended due to his cheating. The couple even sought help on “Marriage Boot Camp” in an attempt to mend their issues, but they have since separated. They share a five-year-old daughter named Dash.

Williams is currently facing sentencing for fraud charges after pleading guilty in May to 15 felony charges stemming from various fraud schemes. They include five counts of misuse of a Social Security number, four counts of bank fraud, three counts of making false statements to the IRS, and three counts of wire fraud. Williams was indicted in September 2021.

The total known losses—actual and intended—from Williams’ fraud schemes is $446,082. Federal prosecutors said they intend to have Williams repay all of the the money she received from her schemes.

Williams faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine on each count of Social Security fraud and making false statements. The bank fraud charges carry sentences of up to 30 years in prison and a $1 million fine. The wire fraud charges carry a penalty up to 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine.