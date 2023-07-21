ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A driver with a broken taillight led police on a lengthy chase Thursday morning before crashing his car near Stan Musial Bridge in Downtown St. Louis.

Prosecutors have charged Eric Porter, 24, with resisting arrest by fleeing and unlawful possession of a weapon.

According to court documents obtained by FOX 2, St. Louis County Police officers attempted to pull over Porter early Thursday morning near Highway 367 and Chambers Road. Police noticed a taillight out and conducted a records check, which indicated Porter’s vehicle was not properly registered.

While attempting a traffic stop, Porter fled drove away from officers and nearly hit an unmarked police vehicle. Officers followed Porter around north county, during which he turned off his lights and weaved in and out of traffic lanes. Porter eventually made his way into St. Louis City and crashed before crossing the Stan Musal Bridge, per court documents.

Authorities arrested Porter shortly after the crash. In a follow-up search of his vehicle, police found a handgun. Police also conducted a records check, revealing that Porter is a convicted felon and banned from owning a firearm.

The St. Louis County Police Department says one officer suffered minor injuries during the course of the arrest.