ST. CHARLES, Mo. — Drivers pulled over for broken headlights or taillights in St. Charles will have one less thing to worry about, a traffic violation. Instead of issuing tickets, police officers will hand out vouchers for free light repairs.

The new initiative, also known as the Lights On! program, begins this July in St. Charles.

The St. Charles Police Department said drivers can use the vouchers at participating auto centers like LTS Auto, JC Car Car, Plaza Sales and Service, and Old Town Automotive.

“Our goal is to maintain trust in the community with our police force. We’re very excited to introduce this helpful program,” said St. Charles Police Chief Ray Juengst.

The department said tickets issued for equipment violations, like a broken taillight, are a sudden and unforeseen expense that some motorists cannot afford. Not being able to pay these fines could result in late fees or even jail time.

The Lights On! program began in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Nearly 120 law enforcement agencies across the country have since joined the program, and about 6,000 vouchers have been redeemed to date. Roughly 33% of the recipients have household incomes averaging below $30,000.

“Not only does this benefit low-income drivers but it also causes less stress for law enforcement officers and, ultimately, makes our roads safer in the long run,” the department said in a press release.

To learn more about the program, visit: www.lightsonus.org.