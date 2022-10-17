ST. LOUIS – There’s been a major heist in south St. Louis, with no known witnesses or suspects to speak of. Nine large, heavy, bronze trail markers are missing from the River Des Peres Greenway.

Two markers missing from every pillar at the Morgan Ford, Carondelet/Germania interchange, plus one more from the entrance to the pedestrian bridge over the river.

People have come to love the $3.5 million greenway since it was built 17 years ago, with ornate neighborhood cornerstones, brick sidewalks with fleur-de-lis designs, plus the iconic markers bearing the name River Des Peres Greenway.

A few markers remain, but there are now concerns someone may steal them as well.

The others apparently vanished over the weekend. There’s a city surveillance camera right above the site of one of thefts, but there’s been no word from police on suspects.

“It’s always a bummer to see something is gone like that. Luckily, they weren’t critical ‘way-finding’ signs,” Emma Klues, vice president of communications and outreach for the Great Rivers Greenway, said.

The River Des Peres Greenway is part of the 130-mile Great Rivers Greenway network.

Great Rivers Greenway is a public agency that spends about $20 million annually on connecting the City of St. Louis, St. Louis County, and St. Charles County, through greenways, paved walkways, and bike paths.

Mike DeSha, who lives along the River Des Peres Greenway, says the thefts are not a victimless crime.

“It’s our dollars. It’s our taxpayers’ dollars. And they’re supposed to build it all the way to St. Charles, you know, down along the river,” he said.

“We want people to have a good sense of place and have a sense of pride about where they are…we will put something back up,” Klues said. “If someone does see (the stolen markers) or find them, we certainly would be able to reuse them.”

Klues did not yet have a cost estimate or timetable for replacing the stolen markers.