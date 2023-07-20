ST. LOUIS – Twenty-five-year-old Jacorren Riley is facing first-degree murder charges for an ostensible retaliation murder.

Levi Henning had only been out of prison on bond for about a month before he was gunned down on June 22 near his home in the 5600 block of Bartmer Avenue.

“I’ve never had a client murdered, especially on his way to court,” said W. David Mueller, Henning’s attorney.

On Wednesday, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department arrested Riley for Henning’s murder. Riley is the older brother of Carieal Doss, who was murdered three years ago. Henning was once charged with murder before the circuit attorney’s office under Kim Gardner dropped the case in March because of mishandled evidence. A case in which Henning’s attorney maintains his client’s innocence.

“As we dove into defending Levi, every step we took we were able to demonstrate and show the evidence that was withheld for years was pointing to another suspect,” Mueller said. “There wasn’t much evidence to show he was involved in Carieal’s death.”

According to court documents, nearby surveillance video showed a man in dark clothing shooting and killing Henning. Police used that video, along with cell phone and rental car records, to tie Riley to the murder of Henning. Riley’s girlfriend had rented an Audi A4 that day, a car that Riley admitted to being in.

“To learn that the police are indicating the circuit attorney’s office is prosecuting Carieal Doss’ brother, it really breaks my heart for Johnetta Doss, who lost her daughter and now appears to be losing her son,” Muller said.