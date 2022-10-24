ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – There are three brush fires on the side of the road in west St. Louis County on eastbound I-44 near Antire that are causing delays.

Firefighters are on the scene. The fires started at about 7:45 a.m. Metro West Fire Department said they’re using a trailhead just south of the area near Kraus Farms to access the fires. At about 8:35 a.m., the fires were approximately 80% contained.

Motorists can use 109 to Manchester as an alternate route.

FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.