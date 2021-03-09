Brush fire in New Melle draws attention from multiple departments for several hours

NEW MELLE, Mo. – A red flag day for firefighters kept several departments busy in St. Charles and Warren counties battling a brush fire for about four hours.

The brush fire began marching up a hill toward people’s homes near New Melle.

“I started having trouble breathing there was so much smoke in the area ashes flying over,” said Gary Riechers, who lives in the area.

The fire charred about 60 acres.

New Melle Fire Chief Dan Casey said it began around noon as a controlled burn. The low humidity, dry vegetation, and the winds pushed the flames out of control. That wasn’t the only challenge for firefighters.

“It’s really difficult in the terrain we were in, got a lot of heavy timber. The topography here, we got a lot of up and down,” Casey said.

An estimated 100 firefighters fought the brush fire from three different directions. Crews carried big backpacks full of water to douse the flames.

“It took off with the winds,” Marthasville Assistant Fire Chief Sean Johnson said. “The winds were in the right direction heading right toward those homes.”

They moved quickly to protect homes in nearby Lake Sherwood Estates.

“We were concerned if the fire reached the top of the ridge we were going to lose some homes,” Casey said.

No one was injured. Two barns sustained some damage but all the houses were saved. Residents were grateful.

“Volunteer firefighters are great people,” Riechers said. “What more could you ask for?”

The fire chief warned Tuesday is another red flag day. As such, residents should avoid burning outside and reconsider cooking outdoors.

“Barbecue pits, your charcoal pit, your fire starters, that very much could be a hazard,” Johnson said. “If you’re starting the charcoal on the ground, it can actually become a hazard.”

Firefighters have a special task force made up of several departments that have special brush trucks that are valuable in fighting woodland fires.