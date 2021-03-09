Brush fire in New Melle draws attention from multiple departments for several hours

Missouri

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MELLE, Mo. – A red flag day for firefighters kept several departments busy in St. Charles and Warren counties battling a brush fire for about four hours.

The brush fire began marching up a hill toward people’s homes near New Melle.

“I started having trouble breathing there was so much smoke in the area ashes flying over,” said Gary Riechers, who lives in the area.

The fire charred about 60 acres.

New Melle Fire Chief Dan Casey said it began around noon as a controlled burn. The low humidity, dry vegetation, and the winds pushed the flames out of control. That wasn’t the only challenge for firefighters.

“It’s really difficult in the terrain we were in, got a lot of heavy timber. The topography here, we got a lot of up and down,” Casey said.

An estimated 100 firefighters fought the brush fire from three different directions. Crews carried big backpacks full of water to douse the flames.

“It took off with the winds,” Marthasville Assistant Fire Chief Sean Johnson said. “The winds were in the right direction heading right toward those homes.”

They moved quickly to protect homes in nearby Lake Sherwood Estates.

“We were concerned if the fire reached the top of the ridge we were going to lose some homes,” Casey said.

No one was injured. Two barns sustained some damage but all the houses were saved. Residents were grateful.

“Volunteer firefighters are great people,” Riechers said. “What more could you ask for?”

The fire chief warned Tuesday is another red flag day. As such, residents should avoid burning outside and reconsider cooking outdoors.

“Barbecue pits, your charcoal pit, your fire starters, that very much could be a hazard,” Johnson said. “If you’re starting the charcoal on the ground, it can actually become a hazard.”

Firefighters have a special task force made up of several departments that have special brush trucks that are valuable in fighting woodland fires.

Share this story

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Popular

Latest News

More News