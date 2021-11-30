Bubba the tortoise back on his feet after skateboard success

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Dickerson Park Zoo resident Bubba the tortoise is back on his feet after spending nearly a month on a skateboard.

DPZ Spokesperson Joey Powell says Bubba is adapting well and is still receiving treatment for a wound on the bottom of his shell near his tail. In October, crew members needed to develop a way to make sure Bubba was not resting on his injury. He weighs 500 pounds and is 80 years old.

So crews made a tiny skateboard for him to lay on to avoid putting pressure on his wound. When Bubba would stand up, the wheels would come up so he could walk around.

Since this method was a success, zoo staff plans to share their idea with other zoos that may experience the same issue.