ST. LOUIS – Liv Golf returns this Saturday and Sunday at noon on KPLR 11. It’s Liv Golf Greenbrier in West Virginia.

Two-time Masters Winner Bubba Watson joined Liv last summer. Bubba spoke with FOX 2’s John Pertzborn about leading his ‘RangeGoats GC’ team and how that relates to his upbringing in Baghdad, Florida.

For more information about the competition, click here.