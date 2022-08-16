SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – One of the largest convenience store chains will soon expand its footprint to Missouri.

Crews are expected to break ground on the state’s first Buc-ee’s travel center in Springfield next week. The 53,000 square foot site will consist of 120 fueling spots and a large selection of snack and drink options.

Buc-ee’s travel centers are particularly popular in southern states, including Texas, Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky and Florida. The company operates 43 stores in the United States and is currently celebrating its 40th anniversary.

According to Nexstar affiliate KOLR, the Springfield City Council approved an agreement in January to restructure some land around I-44 for a Buc-ee’s location in the 3200 block of N. Mulroy Road. Those improvements include a new public road and more utilities in the Springfield area.

“Springfield is the Birthplace of Route 66,” said Stan Beard of Buc-ee’s via a news release. “It’s perfectly natural that Buc-ee’s, the ultimate road-trip destination, is coming to this gorgeous stretch of Americana history. We are delighted to be a part of this community and excited to make Springfield our first stop in Missouri.”

Buc-ee’s is expected to bring at least 200 job to the Springfield area. A groundbreaking ceremony for the upcoming location is set for noon on Aug. 23 .