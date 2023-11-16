KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Buc-ee’s, which is set to open its first Missouri location next month, might not stop at one travel center in the Show-Me State.

The company said it’s looking at real estate in the Kansas City and St. Louis regions, as well as areas in between, the St. Louis Business Journal reports.

A spokesperson for Buc-ee’s said there are probably one or two more Buc-ee’s locations in store for Missouri. The company is especially interested in a location off Interstate 55 in the St. Louis area.

Buc-ee’s, originally founded in 1982 in Texas, has become a beloved convenience store chain and now has dozens of locations across the southern U.S.

The popular chain is set to open a Springfield, Missouri, location — the first in Missouri — on Dec. 11.

“Buc-ee’s Springfield will occupy 53,000 square feet and offer 120 fueling positions just outside its store with thousands of snack, meal and drink options for travelers on the go,” Buc-ee’s spokesperson Rachel Austin said in a release.

“Buc-ee’s favorites including Texas barbeque, homemade fudge, kolaches, Beaver nuggets, jerky and fresh pastries will all be available as well.”

The company’s potential expansion comes as travel center competitor Wally’s also broadens its presence in Missouri.

St. Louis-based Wally’s opened its first Missouri location in Fenton in 2022. Next the company will take over a former Kmart site in Independence, hoping to break ground in 2024.