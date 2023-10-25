ST. LOUIS – Anheuser-Busch has secured a new partnership with the UFC that promotes Bud Light as the official beer of the mixed martial arts organization.

Starting Jan. 1, A-B will become the official beer partner the Ultimate Fighting Championship, and Bud Light will be recognized as the UFC’s official beer brand.

A-B says the new partnership will include customized social and digital content, broadcast integration, on-site presence, and more elements.

“Anheuser-Busch and Bud Light have always been on the cutting edge of iconic sporting moments that fans remember forever, and reuniting with UFC is a continuation of this industry leading legacy,” said Brendan Whitworth, CEO of Anheuser-Busch. “As one of the largest and longest standing sport sponsors, we are excited to work with UFC to celebrate our passionate fans while always making a positive impact in communities across America.”

Anheuser-Busch and Bud Light were UFC’s original beer sponsors nearly 15 years ago.

“I’m proud to announce we are back in business together,” said UFC CEO Dana White. “There are many reasons why I chose to go with Anheuser-Busch and Bud Light, most importantly because I feel we are very aligned when it comes to our core values and what the UFC brand stands for. I’m looking forward to all the incredible things we will do in the years ahead.”

After more than two decades as America’s best-selling beer, Bud Light recently slipped out of first place in U.S. retail sales. Recent estimates suggest InBev’s sales are down nearly $400 million compared to this time last year.

These trends follow Bud Light’s brief partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney, who was featured in advertisements and on cans of Bud Light earlier this year. Since then, distributors from around the nation have met in St. Louis over the partnership, and InBev has reportedly sold some brands to a cannabis company.

A-B is headquartered in St. Louis, employs more than 4,500 people in the St. Louis region, and operates more than 120 facilities nationwide.

