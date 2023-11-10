ST. LOUIS — Bud Light has entered into a partnership with country artist Zach Bryan. He will headline ‘The Bud Light Backyard Tour Presents Zach Bryan’ during Super Bowl LVIII weekend at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on February 9, 2024.

Bryan has over 3 billion global streams, with his self-titled album reaching No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart in 2023. He recently received three Grammy nominations, including best country album and song.

The collaboration includes giveaways and support for Folds of Honor, a nonprofit aiding families of fallen and disabled service members. Bryan says he is thrilled about the partnership with Bud Light, especially the support for Folds of Honor. Bryan is a former U.S. Navy serviceman.

Bryan was arrested in September after a run-in with an Oklahoma Highway Patrol officer. The 27-year-old was heading to Boston when his security guard, in a separate car, got pulled over. Bryan pulled up during the traffic stop. He refused to get back in his vehicle and allegedly threatened to get the governor involved after he was sent to jail.

The 2024 Bud Light Backyard Tour will visit major country music events and festivals throughout the year. Fans can learn more at budlightbackyard.com.

Bud Light, which held the title of America’s best-selling beer for over two decades, has recently lost its top spot in U.S. retail sales. Current estimates indicate that InBev’s sales have dipped by almost $400 million compared to the same period last year.

In October, Anheuser-Busch announced a new partnership with the UFC. This makes Bud Light the official beer of the mixed martial arts giant starting next year. This reunion comes nearly 15 years after A-B and Bud Light were UFC’s original beer sponsors.