Bud Light unveils Super Sunday ads ahead of gameday

ST. LOUIS – The makers of Bud Light won’t dilly dally around waiting for Sunday’s big football game between the Chiefs and Buccaneers. They’re releasing their commercials ahead of time, so fans can see some familiar names and knights from past advertisements.

“So, this year for the Super Bowl we decided to take a fun spin on what we’re doing,” says Andy Goeler, vice president of marketing for Bud Light. “We’ve been running ads on Super Bowls for 38 years. And I think, you know, we’ve developed memorable campaigns through the years.”

Bud Light Seltzer will take a center stage over their other big beer brand, Budweiser.

“Now this is something we’ve been doing the last few years,” says Goeler. “In the old days, we’d wait until Super Bowl Sunday and that was the only time you could see the Super Bowl spots. But now with social media and with the interest that people have in the Super Bowl ads, it makes sense for us to put them out there a week or two before so people can see them and they can share them.”