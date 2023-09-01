ST. LOUIS – Bud Light is introducing its latest bottle, called the “Tigers Back,” inspired by the 2023 college football season. This beverage will be exclusively available to Mizzou fans aged 21 and over in the Columbia area at participating retailers.

Each can features a QR code that fans can scan, offering them a chance to win a private jet flyover experience at any game of their choice, along with limited edition Fanatics team merchandise to show their school pride this season.

Bud Light provided photo

Bud Light is proud to continue its sponsorship of over 50 college football teams. Additionally, on Friday, October 20th, in Columbia, Bud Light is hosting the Bud Light Backyard Tour: College Edition, inviting fans aged 21 and over to enjoy cold beer and a free live performance by Ship Wrek before the big game between the University of South Carolina and the University of Missouri. For more details on the performance, visit budlight.com/collegetour.