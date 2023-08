ST. CHALRES COUNTY, Mo. – Birthdays at Chuck-E-Cheese just got sweeter. There’s a new cake option for your celebrations.

‘Buddy V’s’ cake slices are now available at the locations in St. Charles, South County, Fairview Heights, and Ellisville. FOX 2’s Margie Ellisor, Ty Hawkins, Angle Hutti, and Amelia Muvagero tried the confetti, vanilla, rainbow, and chocolate fudge flavors.

These flavors were created by the cake boss himself, Buddy Valastro.