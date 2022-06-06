ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Cardinals duo Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina are close to breaking the all-time start record for pitchers and catchers held since 1975.

St. Louis born-brand and the longest-running MLB sponsorship Budweiser is celebrating the duo’s friendship as National Best Friends Day approaches on Wednesday. They shared a tribute video titled “Best Buds.”

One of the most successful pitcher-catcher duos in MLB history is honored in the package. Having stats like two World Series wins, 11 Golden Gloves, 247 flights home after bad losses, and limitless words all encompass their 17 years of friendship.

The tribute ends with the two sitting at a bar reflecting on every part of their lives together while drinking Buds.

Budweiser is also offering $5 off through Drizly to help celebrate National Best Friends in all locations. Use the code ‘BESTBUDS’ on Drizly to get this deal.

21+ best friends have the chance to win a best friend experience. Winners will receive tickets to an MLB game of their choosing by entering the Best Buds sweeps. Tag a friend in Budweiser’s social post comments using #BestBuds and #Sweepsakes to enter.