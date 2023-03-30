ST. LOUIS – Just in time for Opening Day, Budweiser releases 14 new limited-edition MLB team cans. They feature the logo of 14 teams, including the Cardinals.

The cans also have the team colors – and for the first time ever, a unique city skyline in the backdrop. Also starting Thursday, Budweiser is launching #BudsForHomers.

It’s a new social sweepstakes that will award fans weekly with beer money based on the longest home run hit. For example, if the longest homer of the week is 450-feet, fans will get a chance to win $450 in beer money.