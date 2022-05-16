ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Budweiser 2022 patriotic cans will be in stores starting today. The cans will be on sale from May 16 to July 4. They feature elements of the American flag and a bald eagle.

Anheuser Busch’s Budweiser can is an internationally recognized symbol with a lot of symbolism. The beer has been around since the 1800s and has undergone only a few changes over the years. The beer maker has been mixing it up lately with cans that undergo an annual patriotic makeover.

This year the brewer has replaced the word “Budweiser” with “Freedom.” The “King of Beers” slogan has been replaced with the words “Let it Ring.”

The iconic top banner has been changed to say:

“Here’s to Freedom and all that it stands for. Let it be felt. Let it be known. May it ring from sea to shining sea. From the heartland to the cityscapes. Let us brew Freedom far and wide for the red, white, and blue. Let us never forget that this Bud’s for Freedom, this Bud’s for you.”

The paragraph on a regular Budweiser can states:

“This is the famous Budweiser beer. We know of no brand produced by any other brewer which costs so much to brew and age. Our exclusive Beechwood Aging produces a taste, a smoothness and drinkability you will find in no other beer at any price.”

“Budweiser has served as a symbol of the American spirit since 1876, and the Freedom cans are designed to commemorate the shared values between the brand and country,” states Anheuser Busch.

The “Freedom Cans” are being used to help raise money for the Folds of Honor charity. The group grants scholarships to the spouses and children of fallen and disabled military members.