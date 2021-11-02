Budweiser’s new gold cans reference WWII and help fallen vet’s families

Budweiser’s olive drab cans the brand specially created during WWII

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – You may have noticed that some cans of Budweiser on store shelves look a little different. Anheuser-Busch is selling limited-edition military heritage cans before Veterans Day. The new gold cans reference the olive cans soldiers had during World War II to enjoy a taste of home while stationed overseas.

Anheuser-Busch will donate one dollar for every case sold to Folds of Honor. The charity provides educational scholarships to spouses and children of America’s fallen or disabled service members.

This is the first time cans like this have been available to the public. They will be available now through November, 11.