ST. LOUIS – The holiday season is about getting together with family and friends, but that’s not possible for many service members. So, Budweiser wants to help them get a taste of home.

Starting Monday, anyone age 21 and up can visit Budweiser’s social media channels and nominate a service member they’d like to gift a Budweiser to. The nominator will then receive a link they can share with the service member for a free six-pack of Budweiser.

For every nomination, Budweiser will donate one dollar to ‘Folds of Honor,’ a non-profit that provides scholarships to families of fallen or disabled military and first responders.