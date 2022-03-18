ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The founder of Build-A-Bear Workshop visited the St. Louis County Justice Center Friday to kick-off a new women’s leadership development program for corrections officers.

Maxine Clark spoke to Department of Justice staff members at about 2:30 p.m. about her business and leadership journey including her challenges among her many successes. She also spoke to Justice Center detainees.

This program was designed by women working at DJS in order to encourage more women to apply for leadership positions in the department. St. Louis County said only eight of the top 50 supervisors and managers at DJS are women.

The first Build-A-Bear Workshop was opened in the St. Louis Galleria in 1997. Other local female leaders in business, civic, and government communities have been asked to participate by the county. The full program schedule has not yet been finalized.