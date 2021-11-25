Build-A-Bear’s new Christmas movie to premiere on Hallmark Channel Friday

Marisol Nicols and Paul Greene are pictured on the set of Hallmark and Build-A-Bear’s new holiday film, “Christmas CEO.” Credit: ©2021 Crown Media United States LLC/Photographer: Albert Camicioli

ST. LOUIS — A new movie from Build-A-Bear Entertainment will premiere on the Hallmark Channel for the network’s annual “Countdown to Christmas” television event.

“Christmas CEO” will air Friday, Nov. 26, on Hallmark. The film shares the story of a character named Christmas Whittaker who believes she was destined to make toys because she was born on Dec. 25 and shares her name with the holiday.

Wonya Lucas (President and CEO of Crown Media Family Networks), actor Paul Greene and Sharon Price John (President and CEO of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc.) celebrate the holidays with a special donation for Toys For Tots from Hallmark Channel and Build-A-Bear. Credit: Lucas Rossi/ Peach Hill Media

She gets a once-in-a-lifetime offer to merge her small toy company with a mega-corporation but finds out she will need her ex-business partner’s help to seal the deal.

“This story celebrates the spirit of the season and, like our Hallmark holiday film from last season, ‘Deliver by Christmas’, celebrates our mission of ‘adding a little more heart to life,'” said Sharon Price John, President & CEO of Build-A-Bear, and the film’s executive producer.

The film stars Brandon Routh, Kimberley Sustad, and Gregory Harrison.

Maxine Clark founded Build-A-Bear Workshop in 1997 in St. Louis to offer a teddy-bear themed retail-experience. Now there are more than 400 Build-A-Bear Workshop stores worldwide. She stepped down in 2013 to help improve K-12 public education and mentor women and minority entrepreneurs.

Sharon Price John was recruited to St. Louis from Boston in 2013 as the CEO of Build-A-Bear Workshop.