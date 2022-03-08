Building in the Marine Villa neighborhood on fire Tuesday morning

ST. LOUIS – A building was on fire Tuesday morning in the Marine Villa neighborhood. The St. Louis Fire Department said there was a “report of persons trapped.”

FOX 2’s Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX helicopter flew over the scene in the 3600 block of Wisconsin Avenue. It is unknown at this time how the fire started. A fire chief on the scene said the building was vacant, but squatters were inside. All of them made it out before firefighters arrived. One person was taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation.

The fire started at about 6:15 a.m. Multiple fire crews were on the scene. They made entry into the building at about 6:50 a.m.

