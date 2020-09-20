Building collapses in De Soto

DE SOTO, Mo. – The second story of a building collapsed on East Miller Street and South Main Street in De Soto.
The collapse happened Sunday at about 5:30 p.m. Emergency services are on the scene.
by: Staff WriterPosted: / Updated:
DE SOTO, Mo. – The second story of a building collapsed on East Miller Street and South Main Street in De Soto.
The collapse happened Sunday at about 5:30 p.m. Emergency services are on the scene.
Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.