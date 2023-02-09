ST. LOUIS — A building has collapsed near I-70 and the Stan Musial Veteran’s Memorial Bridge in north St. Louis. The St. Louis Fire Department is deploying a drone in the 900 block of Tyler to investigate the collapse. This scene is still under investigation.

927 Tyler Street in St. Louis, Missouri

Debris from the building has spilled out onto 10th Street. The building is abandoned, and it is still not clear if anyone was inside. So far, no injuries have been reported.

There are some safety concerns about derelict buildings in St. Louis. A firefighter died last year while trying to put out a fire at an abandoned building.

The cause of the collapse is under investigation. This is a developing story. More details will be posted here as they come into the FOX 2 newsroom.