ST. LOUIS – Crews are making progress at building fire just off Interstate 44.

The fire broke out a little before 7:00 a.m. on Tower Grove at McCree, where our Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX helicopter captured footage of smoke shooting from the building.

So far, the cause of the fire is still unknown, and no injuries have been reported. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.