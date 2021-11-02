Building used by State of Missouri officials burns to the ground; no injuries reported

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – A fire was reported at a building leased by the State of Missouri Monday night.

The Jefferson City Fire Department responded to the report at 1621 East Elm Street. No one was in the building by the time the fire department had arrived. There were no reports of injuries or fatalities.

About 100 state team members made up offices in the impacted building like the Department of Social Services and the Office of Administration’s Information Technology Services Division (ITSD).

“First and foremost, we are happy to report that no state team member, first responder, or citizen was hurt as a result of this fire…It is important for Missourians to know that state operations and services will continue uninterrupted thanks to our dedicated team members across state government who are stepping up to assist their teammates at DSS and ITSD.” Governor Mike Parson said.

Alternative work locations are being explored now as The Office of Administration

Works with the state agencies that were affected by the fire to relocate them.

Here are pictures from one of the building owners, Bernard Groner when the fire was shooting through the roof late last night. Groner tells me the building was built in the 70s and the state has always rented it from him. No one was inside when the fire started. #moleg pic.twitter.com/za6k82E3oF — Emily Manley (@EmilyManleyTV) November 2, 2021

Fire crews on the scene say the building is a total loss.