Bullet fired into child’s bedroom leads to O’Fallon standoff

O’FALLON, Mo. – A shooting suspect in O’Fallon Missouri ends up in a standoff with police for several hours this afternoon. A homeowner in O’Fallon reported a bullet had been fired into their child’s bedroom at around 7:30 am and struck a TV on the wall.

Investigators were able to trace a suspect vehicle to a home on Spring Orchard where they say the shooting suspect had barricaded himself in the home. A SWAT team and negotiators were able to peacefully talk the suspect out of the home this afternoon.

No one was injured and the suspect is now in custody