Bullet fired into child’s bedroom leads to O’Fallon standoff

Missouri

by:

Posted: / Updated:

O’FALLON, Mo. – A shooting suspect in O’Fallon Missouri ends up in a standoff with police for several hours this afternoon. A homeowner in O’Fallon reported a bullet had been fired into their child’s bedroom at around 7:30 am and struck a TV on the wall.

Investigators were able to trace a suspect vehicle to a home on Spring Orchard where they say the shooting suspect had barricaded himself in the home. A SWAT team and negotiators were able to peacefully talk the suspect out of the home this afternoon.

No one was injured and the suspect is now in custody

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News