ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A nine-year-old boy was shot in north county Friday night.

The shooting happened in the 6800 block of Foxshire Drive around 8:26 p.m. When officers arrived on the scene, they found the boy with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital.

Police say the victim was inside the residence when shots were fired from outside. The bullets had entered through the house, striking the boy.

The investigation is ongoing.