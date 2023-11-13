WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. — Police are investigating a car crash that resulted in the victim having their vehicle stolen. The theft occurred Sunday at approximately 5:35 pm., just after nightfall.

Police report the victim stopped at a stop sign at the intersection of S. Rock Hill Road and Baker Avenue. Their vehicle was struck from behind. When the victim got out of their car to assess the damage, one of the suspects hopped in the victim’s vehicle and sped away. The other suspect drove off in the vehicle used to strike the victim’s vehicle.

Part of the incident was captured by residents’ security cameras. One camera also captured the sound of the crash and then the screeching of tires as the suspects sped away.

“I’m just dumbfounded,” said Bill Baxendale, Webster Groves resident.

“I’m going to be extra cautious,” said Nicole Driskill, Webster Groves resident.

Police said no weapons were displayed or threatened in this case. In August, we reported on a bump-and-run carjacking in Webster Groves.

While it might be difficult to avoid becoming a victim, police say there are some steps you can take to minimize the risk of having your car stolen following a car crash.

“The first thing to do is call 911 and know your location,” said Detective Lt. Monica Rules, St. Ann Police Department.

She recommends staying on the line with 911 and letting them know you are heading somewhere safer if the situation does not feel right.

“Try to get to a well-lit area,” said Ruelas. “Instead of pulling over to the side, maybe get to a gas station where there are more people.”

Ruelas adds getting a license plate or suspect description can help police track down suspects. St. Ann has not yet seen this crime in their jurisdiction but wants residents to know it’s a crime that has happened in other area jurisdictions.