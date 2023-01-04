FENTON, Mo. – The ATF is offering a $5,000 reward in the hopes that it will help find the five people wanted for stealing firearms from the Denny Dennis Sporting Goods store in Fenton.

“We issued a $5,000 reward for information that would lead to their identification as well as information that would lead to the recovery of the firearms that were stolen,” said John Ham, public information officer for the Kansas City Field Office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

Ham said the suspects had broken a pane of glass in the store’s front door early Tuesday morning. He said finding the suspects as quickly as possible is a matter of public safety.

“Those guns will find a home on the street very, very quickly,” he said. “Our goal is to recover those firearms before they can be used in a violent crime.”

The ATF is alerting other gun stores to enhance security measures and secure firearms. The agency has seen a recent increase in similar crimes.

“We’ve certainly seen an uptick over the past six or seven months in the St. Louis area.”

Anyone with information about this theft should contact the bureau by phone at 1-800-ATF-GUNS (800-283-4867), via email at ATFTips@atf.gov or via web.