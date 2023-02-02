ST. LOUIS – A return to taco-bout, indeed! Burger King tacos are back at St. Louis-area restaurants for a limited time.

After several years off the menu, 52 Burger King restaurants around the St. Louis region will bring back tacos. Some franchises around St. Louis City, St. Louis County and the Metro East already added tacos back to their menus Wednesday.

First introduced for a brief run in 2005, Burger King tacos became a hit nationally in 2019 before they were dropped from menus amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Recent success in the St. Louis area led to the comeback.

Data shows that many locations around the St. Louis market were among the top sellers for Burger King tacos in 2019. In particular, Granite City was the top-selling location in the nation, averaging more than 1,100 daily sales of tacos during their previous run.

Other top-ranking locations during the 2019 tacos run, according to Burger King, include:

Bethalto, Illinois (4th)

St. Louis – Loughborough Avenue (7th)

Ferguson (9th)

St. Louis – Natural Bridge Road (17th)

Wood River, Illinois (19th)

St. Peters (20th)

Troy, Missouri (25th)

Alton, Illinois (27th)

St. Louis – Hampton Avenue (30th)

The tacos will remain $1, the same price as four years ago. Each one will offer seasoned beef, shredded cheddar cheese, lettuce and Burger King taco sauce.

“At a time when inflation has driven up food prices at grocery stores and restaurants, our customers appreciate a tasty low-cost snack or meal option,” said Henry Delouvrier, co-founder and managing partner of Broadway Restaurant Group.

Burger King says the snack-size tacos will be on the menu until they sell out, which likely will be in a few weeks at many locations based on past popularity. For more information, click here.