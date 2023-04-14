ST. LOUIS – It was around 3:36 a.m. Friday, when St. Louis police were getting a call about an alarm going off and a burglary at an old recreation center.

The West End Center, located at 724 Union Blvd., is home to the Demetrious Johnson Foundation and other nonprofit charities.

By mid-morning, St. Louis police detectives were canvassing the neighborhood. According to the police, an investigation is underway to determine what, if anything, was stolen. It appears the suspect may have entered the building through a first-floor window.

A St. Louis Facilities Management truck was parked in front of the building. Earlier, workers removed electronic equipment while park rangers stood guard at the front doors.

In 2010, the Demetrious Johnson Charitable Foundation moved into the West End Center.

The investigation is ongoing.