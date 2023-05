FORISTELL, Mo. — St. Charles County Police are asking for the public’s help to find several burglars. They broke into Best Vending on Highway T on 4/9/2023 at around 1:30 a.m. He stole cash, a box truck, and snacks.

Police believe that tow to three people were involved in this crime. They only have footage of one masked man.

Call St. Charles County Detective Samantha Brown if you recognize him or have any information in this crime. Her phone number is 636-949-3000 ext. 2630.