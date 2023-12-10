ST. LOUIS — Several downtown storage units were burglarized over the weekend. At least one tenant is calling on the facility’s owner to do more to protect their belongings.

One of the tenants says burglars stole $35,000 worth of candles from his storage unit. They tore the door off to gain access and left a mess behind.

Tenant Jason Johnston says his candle business is now closed after burglars stole his entire stock. He says Life Storage on Vandeventer has turned the surveillance video over to the police.

The two tenants say the front gate has been open for months allowing anyone to drive in.

He is frustrated by the situation.

We contacted the police and Life Storage but have not heard back from either yet.