ST. LOUIS – A marijuana dispensary in the Central West End broken into Thursday morning.

Police responded to Good Day Farm St. Louis on south Euclid Avenue shortly before 3:00 a.m. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner Reporter Nic Lopez was at the scene.

Police arrived to find glass smashed out of the front door. Good Day Farm is close to other crimes committed recently in that area.

Police have not yet said if anything was taken, or if there is a connection to those previous crimes. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.