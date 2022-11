ST. LOUIS – Overnight, more businesses in St. Louis were targeted by smash-and-grab burglaries.

According to reports, The Tamm Avenue Bar was broken into around 2:00 a.m. The glass on the front door was smashed.

An employee from the bar shared that the criminals took some change and a couple other items from the bar.

No suspects have been found. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.