ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Police responded to a burglary call overnight and instead discovered a murder. Details are still coming in at this point, as there are many more questions than answers in the case.

The scene was on Maffitt Avenue, not far from Kingshighway and Union. This is in the Kingsway West neighborhood of north St. Louis.

FOX 2 was told officers were called to a home there just before 1:00 a.m. for a burglary call, but authorities said when officers arrived, they found a woman dead inside the home. That’s when the official police description of the call changed from a burglary to a shooting.

The case is now being handled as a murder, with homicide detectives being called in.

Police haven’t released much information about the victim, all we know is that the person who was killed was a woman.

Investigators also haven’t revealed what they think happened. Whether it was a home invasion, a break-in that turned deadly, or something else.

Homicide detectives were at the scene for some time, as were city police evidence technicians. At this point, investigators told FOX 2 there are no suspects. You are urged to contact the city police at 314-231-1212 or 911 if you have any information.

FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.