Burglary report in south St. Louis leads to 1 person dead, another behind bars

ST. LOUIS — Not conscious and not breathing is how police found a person Sunday evening in south St. Louis as they responded to a burglary report.

Now, an investigation is underway, and neighbors are left wondering.

“You never know what goes on in a house, you just see what’s going on outside. I’ve been in there and it was never like that, so I really don’t know,” neighbor Shirly Mae-Russell said.

Samuel Williams, 46, called the police to report the burglary and put the suspect in a chokehold. Williams is in custody on a suspicion of an involuntary manslaughter charge.

Mae-Russell has lived next to Williams and the victim for the last three years in the 3900 block of Dunnica Ave. in Dutchtown.

Russell said the victim is Anitra Whitehead, who was a mother of three and had a child with Williams.

“She was a very good mother. she loved her kids, would do anything for them. they loved each other. I don’t know what went wrong,” Mae-Russell said.

A life lost, a man facing time behind bars and children left without parents.

“I’m going to miss her and him both of them I’m really going to miss both of them,” Russell said.