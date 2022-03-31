ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis area saw a few snowflakes on the final day of March.

Cindy Collins, the owner of Hartke Nursery in St. Louis County, advises customers to hold off planting any tender vegetation until at least April 15.

“No geraniums, no impatiens no begonias,” said Collins

She said there is some vegetation that can survive the current burst of winter-like weather. Lettuces, broccoli, collards, and cabbage are a few examples of plants she says can be planted early.

If you’re looking for some color, Collins recommends coral bells. She says the perennial can survive the colder weather. She has many of her plants inside a greenhouse for now.

Leon Grange drove to Schmittel’s Nursery to pick up some plants for his True Care Landscaping businesses. He spent the past two weeks in Jamaica.

“Right now, I’m freezing here,” said Grange.

Scott Egelhoff, vice president of sales and operations at Schmittel’s Nursery says some customers are ready to plant even though the weather is not cooperating. He said the nursery does have options for those looking to plant in early spring.

“All of the shrubs and trees are all acclimated and grown,” said Egelhoff.

More tender vegetation is growing indoors at the nursery. Landscaping supplies are also popular purchases right now.

“We have a lot, a lot of the public that’s starting to plant as we speak,” said Egelhoff.

Collins said if you can’t wait, be prepared to cover plants with blankets or buckets whenever frost is possible. She said frost has arrived in the St. Louis area as late as early May.