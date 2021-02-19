Burst pipe floods, damages Central West End nonprofit

ST. LOUIS – A busted pipe at Our Little Haven Academy in the Central West End caused severe damage and flooding to the nonprofit.

Twenty inches of water filled the entire first floor of the building.

“We lost a lot of our resources,” said Chris Munoz, development director at Our Little Haven. “We lost some materials and program supplies, and currently our executive director and our leadership are on the phone trying to find some alternatives so we can keep this program going while we undergoing the renovation projects.”



The St. Louis Fire Department says they have responded to more than 200 sprinkler system issues since the cold spurt began.

The academy estimates it will cost between $100,000 and $200,000 to repair the damages. Donations can be made for Our Little Haven Academy online.