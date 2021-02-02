Burst water pipe floods floors in Midtown high-rise

ST. LOUIS – Residents in a high-rise apartment building in Midtown St. Louis are coping with flooded floors and a lack of water after a pipe burst.

A St. Louis Fire truck arrived on the scene around 7:30 p.m. to check things out in the Council Tower Senior Apartments.

“One of my neighbors knocked on my door, sweet Jesus, it was like a river running down the hallways,” said resident Diane Blevins.

She said residents have been dealing with a hot water problem in recent days and were told the boiler was being replaced. The manager said it was not the boiler that caused the flood but instead a broken pipe.

“Here’s all the water running in my apartment and I had to think quick get all the electric stuff off the floor,” Blevins said.

Crews were in the lobby awaiting to go upstairs and clean up the mess but they couldn’t get their equipment on the upper floors because the elevators were not working.

Other crews were on scene apparently trying to fix the break.

“Very scary. And I’m a retired marine and I don’t scare easily,” Blevins said.

Before they left, firefighters determined some of the elevators were working and the water supply to the building’s emergency fire sprinkler system was also functioning.